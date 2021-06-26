16 Best Moments From Miley Cyrus' Stand By You Peacock Pride Concert

Watch: Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic. Bella Hadid is moving quickly with new boyfriend Marc Kalman after making things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old model and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day after she shared a pic of them on her Instagram for the first time. The new photos from their French getaway show Bella leaning into Marc as they lie on a boat. The model rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, wearing sunglasses.