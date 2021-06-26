Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

16 Best Moments From Miley Cyrus' Stand By You Peacock Pride Concert

By Samantha Bergeson
Posted by 
E! News
E! News
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Miley Cyrus' Peacock Pride Concert Is Almost Here!. Something to smile about. Miley Cyrus brought sequins, feathers and plenty of her sparkling personality to the historic Ryman Auditorium in her hometown of Nashville, TN to celebrate Pride Month with a special Peacock concert event tonight, June 25. From disco covers to drag queen performers, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You was a moving tribute to the long "Climb" for LGBTQ+ rights and representation. Plus, it was one heck of a party!

www.eonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
E! News

E! News

92K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Nashville, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miley Cyrus
Person
Cher
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Mickey Guyton
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Lenny Kravitz
Person
Maren Morris
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fantasy#Little Big Town#Instagram#Peacocktv June#Lgbtq Olympic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Society
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell's Red Carpet Debut at the 2021 ESPYS Is Worth the Wait

Watch: Rachael Kirkconnell Explains Herself in Matt James' Hangry Video. In the game of love, these two are already winners. Bachelor Nation's Matt James and girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell stepped out on July 10 to attend the 2021 ESPYS in New York City. Before you call this your average date night, fans couldn't help but notice this marks the pair's official red carpet appearance as a couple.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
E! News

Bella Hadid and Boyfriend Marc Kalman Make Out on Boat After Confirming Romance

Watch: Bella Hadid Confirms Romance With Marc Kalman in New Pic. Bella Hadid is moving quickly with new boyfriend Marc Kalman after making things official on Instagram. The 24-year-old model and art director, 33, were spotted kissing in Antibes, France on Friday, July 9, a day after she shared a pic of them on her Instagram for the first time. The new photos from their French getaway show Bella leaning into Marc as they lie on a boat. The model rocks a vibrantly-colored long-sleeve shirt while Marc appears topless, wearing sunglasses.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

The Bachelor's Nick Viall Celebrates "One Year ish" Anniversary With Girlfriend Natalie Joy

Watch: Nick Viall - 2020 Golden Globe Awards Glambot. Nick Viall gave out his final rose, and she wasn't even on The Bachelor. The former lead celebrated his approximate one-year anniversary with girlfriend Natalie Joy in Brooklyn, NY after he tried to find love on two seasons of The Bachelorette, one season of Bachelor in Paradise and leading his own season of The Bachelor.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Zachary Levi Steps Out With Rumored Girlfriend at 2021 ESPYS

Watch: Celebrity Couples Who Pack on the PDA at Sporting Events. Sorry ladies, but Zachary Levi may be taken this summer. When arriving at the 2021 ESPYS on Saturday, July 10, the actor didn't walk the red carpet solo. Instead, Zachary was able to pose with rumored girlfriend Caroline Tyler.
NFLPosted by
E! News

ESPYS 2021 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look at the Stars Arrive

Watch: Kardashians vs. Jenners in Their Own Olympic Games?!. When it comes to the 2021 ESPYS, it's officially game time. After much anticipation, your favorite players and celebrities are coming together in New York City on Saturday, July 10, to recognize major sports achievements, relive unforgettable moments and salute the leading athletes in a wide variety of sports.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Why the Cast of the New Gossip Girl Looks So Familiar

Watch: "Gossip Girl" Reboot Trailer Is Even Steamier Than We Expected. This just in...there's a fabulous new Gossip Girl cast dominating television. On Thursday, July 8, the highly-anticipated reboot dropped on HBO Max, launching its stars—Emily Alyn Lind, Eli Brown, Whitney Peak, Thomas Doherty, Jordan Alexander, Evan Mock, Zión Moreno, Savannah Smith and Tavi Gevinson—into overnight sensations. However, some viewers may not realize, several members of the cast aren't new to the industry.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Amanda Seyfried's Never-Before-Seen Mean Girls Photo Just Might Make "Fetch" Happen

There's a 30 percent chance we're feeling nostalgic about Mean Girls. Amanda Seyfried, who starred as Karen Smith in the 2004 flick from Tina Fey, shared a brand-new Instagram pic on July 9 from the set of Mean Girls featuring many of the movie's stars. Seyfried's pic included Lindsay Lohan, Lacey Chabert, Jonathan Bennett, Daniel Franzese and Lizzy Caplan. Seyfried said in a comment the photo was taken at a restaurant.
NFLPosted by
E! News

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek Turn the 2021 ESPYS Red Carpet Into a Must-See Runway

Watch: Meet U.S. Olympic Surfers Competing at Tokyo 2020 Games. The party doesn't start until Rob "Gronk" Gronkowski and Camille Kostek walk in. During the 2021 ESPYS on July 10, the NFL player and Sports Illustrated model turned the star-studded award show into a fabulous date night. In between posing for photographers, the pair showed off their chemistry as they danced in between takes and created their own unique poses.
TennisPosted by
E! News

Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell and Others Bring Star Power to Wimbledon 2021

Watch: Tom Cruise Dishes on Filming "Mission: Impossible - Fallout" Wimbledon's star-studded comeback was no Mission: Impossible. After being canceled last year due to public health concerns months after the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the popular U.K. tennis tournament returned last month and has been attended by some of the world's most famous stars. Recently spotted, Tom Cruise with two of his fellow cast members from the upcoming seventh and eighth Mission: Impossible films—Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Maluma and Scott Disick Take Their Feud to the Next Level in New Music Video

Watch: Lisa Rinna Reacts to Daughter Ameilia Hamlin Dating Scott Disick!. Following their Twitter spat, Maluma and Scott Disick are facing off onscreen. The Colombian singer enlisted the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum for a starring role in the music video for his latest hit, "Sobrio" ("Sober"), and it doesn't exactly paint Scott in the most flattering light.
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Christina Haack and Boyfriend Joshua Hall Are Instagram Official

And just like that, Christina Haack is off the market. On Thursday, July 8, the 37-year-old Flip or Flop star posted photos with new boyfriend Joshua Hall to her Instagram Story, revealing she and her fellow real estate agent were enjoying "the most whimsical romantic dinner" together. Christina and Joshua...
MoviesPosted by
E! News

Here's Why Zendaya Says She’s So “Grateful” For Her Spider-Man Experience

Watch: Zendaya Gushes Over the "Spider-Man" Franchise. Zendaya's time on Spider-Man has been incredibly "special," she said in an interview with Daily Pop's Victor Cruz. The Emmy winner, who has been playing MJ since she was 19 years old, reflected on her experience filming Spider-Man: No Way Home (out Dec. 17) during a recent episode of Daily Pop, which airs on E! next week.
PetsPosted by
E! News

Aly Raisman's Dog Is Found Safe After Going Missing on Fourth of July

Watch: Chris Evans & Aly Raisman's Adorable Puppy Playdate. Aly Raisman's beloved dog is back home following a heart wrenching week for the retired Olympian. On Friday, July 9, Raisman announced that Mylo was recovered safely after going missing on Fourth of July. In a photo shared to Instagram, the 27-year-old could be seen reuniting with her pup.

Comments / 0

Community Policy