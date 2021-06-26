16 Best Moments From Miley Cyrus' Stand By You Peacock Pride Concert
Miley Cyrus brought sequins, feathers and plenty of her sparkling personality to the historic Ryman Auditorium in her hometown of Nashville, TN to celebrate Pride Month with a special Peacock concert event tonight, June 25. From disco covers to drag queen performers, Miley Cyrus Presents Stand By You was a moving tribute to the long "Climb" for LGBTQ+ rights and representation. Plus, it was one heck of a party!