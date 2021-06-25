MTSU men's basketball lands JUCO standout Buford
MTSU's basketball program has landed its second signee who played in the the National Junior College tournament this past season and was his team's leading scorer. Justin Buford, a 6-foot-7 wing, led Shelton State (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) in scored at 12.5 points a game last season and his team to a 24-2 record. He also was second on the team in rebounding (6.1) and blocks (22). He also shot 51 percent from the field and 39 percent from 3-point range.www.murfreesboropost.com