Men's Health Month - Herald Health Minute

Nowadays, the women’s health supplement market has spread its wings across categories and consists of vitamins, products for managing menopause symptoms and weight loss. Women’s needs are evolving quite quickly, so raw material suppliers and brand owners are always finding a way to address these open areas by investing in new technologies and clinical trials. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera​) is one of the most revered botanical in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Today it is also one of the most commercially successful botanicals, reaching an estimated $13.7 million in total sales. As an adaptogen, Ashwagandha is known to help people adapt to various stressors, precisely for its ability to return the body to homeostasis. Ashwagandha has many benefits for women including gentle hormone balancing, and reproductive support, and also assists with improving mood and supporting cognitive function.