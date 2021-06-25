Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Men's Health Month - Herald Health Minute

Cape May County Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMen's Health Month, which is recognized every June, aims to raise awareness of illnesses affecting men of all ages and advocates for early detection screenings. Brought to you by the Cape Regional Health System.

www.capemaycountyherald.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Women's Health
Related
Women's HealthWTKR

Understanding the importance of men's health on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It may be time to give Dad, Grandpa, and all the men in your life a call! A surprising new survey revealed that many men are ducking their doctor's appointments and are overall too optimistic about their health. Health Benefits expert Jeramy Tipton joins us with some details from the survey and some tips regarding men's health.
Health ServicesMurray Ledger & Times

Baptist Health Wound Care observes Wound Care Awareness Month

PADUCAH — Nearly 7 million Americans live with chronic wounds. One in four families has a family member with a wound. During COVID-19, amputations increased by 50 percent in 2020 compared to the same timeframe in 2019. These are a few of the reasons Baptist Health Wound Care educates medical...
Women's HealthMedscape News

Regardless of Health Status, Men Do Worse With COVID-19

(Reuters) - Men appear more likely than women to experience severe outcomes from COVID-19 regardless of whether the men have underlying health conditions, according to a new study. Researchers in New York City who tracked roughly 5,000 patients of both sexes who were diagnosed in early 2020 found that men...
Diseases & TreatmentsMilton Daily Standard

Cardiologist encourages men to take their heart health seriously

Men often will not take the time for self-care, physical activity, and mental health, which is concerning because they may end up paying for it in the long run. Participating in physical hobbies, journaling, or getting more sleep are a good start for self-care, but most importantly you need to schedule your annual checkup. While you may not notice or feel as though anything is wrong, a check-up helps rule out any unnoticeable health problems, like high blood pressure, which is treatable, but left unchecked, can lead to heart disease, which is responsible for about one in every four male deaths.
Women's Healthwmar2news

Aflac - Men's Health

A recent survey of 1,000 American men by Aflac has shown that men are skipping important doctors visits. Reasons vary, but many cited high healthcare costs, a thought that most ailments will heal themselves, and being too busy as reasons for ducking the doctor. More than half of men surveyed...
Women's Healthnutraingredients-usa.com

Ashwagandha and Women's Health

Nowadays, the women’s health supplement market has spread its wings across categories and consists of vitamins, products for managing menopause symptoms and weight loss. Women’s needs are evolving quite quickly, so raw material suppliers and brand owners are always finding a way to address these open areas by investing in new technologies and clinical trials. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera​) is one of the most revered botanical in traditional Ayurvedic medicine. Today it is also one of the most commercially successful botanicals, reaching an estimated $13.7 million in total sales. As an adaptogen, Ashwagandha is known to help people adapt to various stressors, precisely for its ability to return the body to homeostasis. Ashwagandha has many benefits for women including gentle hormone balancing, and reproductive support, and also assists with improving mood and supporting cognitive function.
Health Servicesfoxcharleston.com

Checkup Time! Men’s Health with United Healthcare of SC

United Healthcare of South Carolina’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lucinda DeMarco joins us for the thing that makes guys make dad noises; the annual checkup. It’s important, and sometimes the fellas need a little push!. For more information, visit: www.uhc.com.
Mental Healthmulticare.org

Breaking the mental health stigma with men

Let’s be honest — the past year was a rough one. A global pandemic, lockdowns, furloughs and layoffs, quarantines, and a myriad of other challenges made life difficult — sometimes it was seemingly unbearable. If you stopped to question why you weren’t feeling your usual self, you’re not alone. With...
Agriculturewpsu.org

Health Minute: Healthy Eating

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s College of Nursing. You can enhance your health with something you do every day -- eating!  . The United States Department of Agriculture has established Dietary Guidelines for Americans.  You can see if you are making every bite count by taking a quiz on myplate.gov.
Healthuconn.edu

UConn Health Minute: Don’t Put Your Health on Hold

During the COVID pandemic, it’s estimated that nearly half of Americans skipped or delayed medical appointments. There are many reasons patients delay their medical care but as UConn Health primary care physician Setareh Alipour tells us, whatever the cause – putting your health on hold can have serious consequences.
Baton Rouge, LAtheadvocate.com

Baton Rouge General launching program on men's health

Baton Rouge General is launching The Healthy Men Project to encourage men ages 30-50 to be more proactive about their health and set workable goals. The new campaign will begin with a kickoff event from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 24 at BRG’s Bluebonnet campus. The free event will offer health screenings and "Ask the Expert" stations along with climbing demos, bloody mary and vodka tastings, putting and batting contests and more.
Mesquite, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Mesquite hosts June Community Health Forum on Men’s Health

Mesquite, TX – June 30, 2021 – As a part of its continuing Recovery Mesquite efforts to help the community move forward and onward from the impacts of the pandemic, the City of Mesquite held its June Community Health Virtual Meeting on June 29, discussing men’s health and fitness as a part of Men's Health Month. Watch the forum below.
Public HealthJohnson City Press

ETSU Health hosting more vaccine clinics this month

ETSU Health will host several upcoming Janssen Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinics throughout July. This single-dose vaccine is free and available to anyone age 18 and older. No appointments are required. The July clinics are as follows:. Thursday-Friday, July 8-9 Wednesday-Friday, July 14-16 Wednesday-Friday, July 21-23 All of these...
Public HealthDaily Republic

For Your Health: Celebrating PRIDE Month means focus on LGBTQ health

Summer is not the only long-awaited event that has arrived. The month of June is now observed as a time of celebration for the LGBTQIA+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Ally) community around the world, made possible by the efforts of Black and Brown, Queer and Trans activists such as Marsha P. Johnson at the 1969 Stonewall Riots. It is paramount to not only celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community year-round, but we must also commit to the health and address health disparities within the community.
Mental HealthThrive Global

Mental Health for Men and Women and Technology

In the fight to stay healthy, technology can give us an edge in our personal and professional lives. We can use our digital devices to improve our diets, track our fitness efforts, or help us with medication compliance. And that’s on top of all the other wonderful technological advancements that...
Health Servicesdoctorslounge.com

Why Even the Healthy Need a Primary Care Doctor

Last Updated: July 11, 2021. SUNDAY, July 11, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A primary care doctor isn't only for when you're sick. Even folks who are generally healthy need a doctor who can help them stay that way. "Everybody should have one," said Dr. Vera Guertler of Penn State Health...

Comments / 0

Community Policy