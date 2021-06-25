Hermiston Parks Department Offering English Classes for Spanish Speakers

The Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department is offering an English class for Spanish speakers that will teach day-to-day conversation skills. The course is for those 10 years and older. Classes will be on Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 29-July 22, from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Hermiston Community Center, 415 S. Highway 395. The cost is $10. For more information and to register, go to parks department website or call the parks department at 541-667-5018.