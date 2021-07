It took more than twice as long as normal for an ambulance to reach an Alabama girl who died after being struck by lightning on a coastal Georgia island in June. Records obtained by WTOC-TV show police received the call at 2:37 p.m. on June 12 that 15-year-old Maiah Mitchell had been hit on Tybee Island near Savannah. But the ambulance didn’t leave for a hospital with Mitchell until after 3:18 p.m.