Monroe Co. deputy pulls person from campground's pond
PETERSBURG, Mich. — A Monroe County sheriff’s diver pulled a person from a pond at a Summerfield Township campground Friday afternoon, authorities said. The person, whose identity was not immediately disclosed, was taken to ProMedica Toledo Hospital following the 5:10 p.m. rescue call, and as of about two hours later life-saving measures were still being taken, according to a statement from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.www.toledoblade.com