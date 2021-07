Personally, I never had any problems with pitchers “doctoring” baseballs to get some extra spin and control on their pitches. Obviously, this can go to the extreme, but I also think Major League Baseball’s solution to the problem was even more extreme. When you look at Atlanta’s roster, there are a lot of guys who had a long road back to the majors. Tyler Matzek was out of baseball for almost a decade, and Chris Martin was playing in Korea before he was traded from the Rangers to the Braves. Luke Jackson was having a career year, thanks in part to his nasty slider. So, have the new rules affected Atlanta’s pitchers by decreasing their spin rate and control? Advanced analytics would say yes: