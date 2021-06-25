Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Blink vs. Nuvve: Which Electric Vehicle Charging Stock is a Better Buy?

investing.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter an impressive rally in 2020, electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been trending lower, offering investors an opportunity to accumulate growth companies at cheaper prices. Today we’re going to take a look at two EV charging stocks, Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) and Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), to see which is currently a better buy.Electric vehicle (EV) charging stocks such as Blink (BLNK) and Nuvve (NVVE) should be on the radar of investors who are bullish on the EV market. The shift towards clean energy solutions will accelerate the demand for EV vehicles, increasing the requirement for charging stations at an exponential rate.

www.investing.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Ev#Blink Charging#Nuvve Holding Corp#Nvve#Tsla
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Economy
News Break
Clean Energy
News Break
NIO
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Cars
News Break
Tesla
Related
CarsCNET

Hybrid, electric or hydrogen fuel-cell vehicles: Which is the best for you?

The day's of electrification relegated to a couple cars is gone. Hybrid, battery-electric and fuel-cell vehicles are here to stay and their quickly moving to become real candidates for your next car. Still, these many forms may be confusing for buyers, even though they have similar goals. That is, to increase efficiency and move toward reduced-emissions driving.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

Jim Cramer Likes Ford, Tesla, General Motors (In That Order)

Jim Cramer featured General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) on his "Mad Dash" stock segment Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What Happened: Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives initiated coverage on General Motors with an Outperform rating and announced a price target of $85. The Wedbush Securities analyst believes that General...
Grocery & SupermaketEntrepreneur

Walmart vs. General Motors: Which Value Stock is a Better Buy?

With the major benchmark indexes hitting new highs lately, most stocks are currently trading at sky-high valuations. However, there are still some quality value stocks in the market. Both Walmart (WMT) and General Motors (GM) are examples. They are well positioned to benefit from their industry tailwinds but look undervalued at their current price levels. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.
StocksForbes

Which Stocks Can Offer Better Returns Compared To Best Buy?

We believe that there are two specialty retail stocks that are currently better valued than Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). BBY’s current price to operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 29x is much higher than levels of under 20x for Lithia Motors and Lowe’s. Does this gap in valuation between BBY and its peers make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals of these companies. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and the P/EBIT ratio for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than BBY Stock: Pay Less To Get More From LAD, LOW has more details – parts of which are summarized below.
Industryinvesting.com

Virgin Galactic vs. Micron Technology: Which Reddit Stock is a Better Buy?

Meme stocks have been regaining their popularity lately, driven by a rising number of retail investors and bullish market trends. Two of the most frequently discussed meme stocks on Reddit forum wallstreetbets are Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). So, which of these Reddit stocks is poised to deliver sustainable returns in the near term? Read more to find out.Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) is an integrated aerospace company that specializes in commercial space travel. Founded in 2017, the company went public through a reverse merger with Social Capital Hedosophia in October 2019, making it the world’s first publicly traded commercial human spaceflight company. In comparison, Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) is a semiconductor systems manufacturer with a focus on memory and storage products. It operates through four segments—its Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit.
EconomyWoonsocket Call

Top Electric Vehicle (EV) Stocks To Buy Right Now? 4 For Your Watchlist

Check Out These 4 Trending EV Stocks During This Shorterned Trading Week. Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been making a comeback in the stock market over the past few months. If you have been following the space, you would have noticed that the industry’s sentiment has not been the best this year. Even the poster child of EV, Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has gone through some correction after hitting record highs earlier this year. However, it may not be all doom and gloom just yet. Tesla had recently reported its deliveries for the second quarter. In particular, the company delivered 201,250 vehicles during the quarter, which represents a 121% year-over-year growth.
Carscrossroadstoday.com

What Are The Different Levels Of Electric Vehicle Charging?

We’ve been refueling our cars with gasoline for more than a hundred years. There’s a few variants to choose from: regular, mid-grade or premium gasoline, or diesel. However, the refueling process is relatively straightforward, everybody understands how it’s done, and it’s completed in about five minutes. However, with electric vehicles,...
Stocksinvesting.com

SS&C Technologies Holdings vs. StoneCo: Which Fintech Stock is a Better Buy?

Fintech has been gaining momentum over the last few years as technology attempts to tackle the financial industry. Investors are already familiar with names such as PayPal (PYPL) and Square (SQ), but smaller companies like SS&C Technologies Holdings Inc. (SSNC) and StoneCo (STNE) may offer higher returns going forward. Which is a better stock right now? Read more to find out.Fintech, which is short for financial technology, is a technology that helps consumers or financial institutions provide and deliver financial services in more efficient and quicker ways than what has traditionally been available.
Marketsinvesting.com

Itron vs. Impinj: Which Internet of Things Stock is a Better Buy?

The Internet of Things (IoT) is a next generation technology that is expected to encompass much of our lives as all devices will be connected. This is why IoT stocks have been hugely popular. Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) and Impinj (PI) are two such stocks, but which is a better buy right now? Read more to find out.The Internet of Things (IoT) is the wave of the future. It won't be long until the majority of the devices people and businesses use are connected to the internet.
Marketsinvesting.com

Analog Devices vs. Texas Instruments: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) and Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) are two of the best semiconductor stocks. Patrick Ryan breaks down which is the better buy.Semiconductor stocks are a hot topic as the chip shortage continues. So many products nowadays have computer chips, so we are feeling the impact across multiple industries. &nbsp.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Top Electronics Stocks to Buy on the Dip

The rising demand for electronics for work, lifestyle, and entertainment purposes has been driving the industry’s growth. So, we think it could be wise to now scoop up shares of fundamentally strong electronic companies Panasonic (OTC:PCRFY), Toshiba (OTC:TOSYY), and Arrow (ARW). These names are trading significantly below their 52-week highs. Read on.The demand for electronics soared last year because people were forced to spend most of the time indoors amid the COVID-19 pandemic, relying on smart gadgets for their work, education, and entertainment. With pandemic-related restrictions gradually easing, the production of electronics is expected to gradually return to pre-pandemic levels.
Economyinvesting.com

Qualcomm vs. Applied Materials: Which Semiconductor Stock is a Better Buy?

Because rising demand from several industries amid a global supply shortage has been driving price hikes for semiconductors, major players in this space—Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Qualcomm (QCOM)—should benefit significantly in the near to midterm. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) and QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) are two established companies in the semiconductor industry. AMAT provides the materials and engineering solutions used to produce new chips and advanced displays. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. QCOM develops and commercializes wireless industry technologies. It is organized into three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies, Qualcomm Technology Licensing, and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives.
Marketsinvesting.com

Fortinet vs. NortonLifeLock: Which Cybersecurity Stock is a Better Buy?

The increasing embrace of digitization globally has heightened the incidence of cybercrimes and online threats at an unprecedented pace. This has accelerated the need for organizations (and individuals) to maintain sophisticated cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive information and create secure digital environments. Predicated on this trend, we think that the demand for cyber safety solutions offered by Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) and NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) should continue to surge. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Sunnyvale, Calif.-based Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT) and NortonLifeLock Inc. (NLOK) in Mountain View, Calif. are two of the most prominent integrated and automated cyber safety solutions providers, operating in the United States, Europe and internationally. FTNT provides FortiSwitch, FortiAnalyzer, FortiToken and FortiAuthenticator and various other security and networking functions and anti-spam solutions. NLOK offers Norton Secure VPN solution, Norton 360, Privacy Monitor Assistant and LifeLock identity theft protection solution to its customers.
Marketsinvezz.com

Wedbush’s Dan Ives sees a 50% upside in General Motors stock

Wedbush’s Dan Ives has a price target of $85 per share on General Motors. The Detroit automaker is set to spend $35 billion on R&D by 2025. GM stock has recovered over 200% from a pandemic-low in March 2020. General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) jumped about 4% in the stock...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: GE vs. 3M

General Electric (NYSE:GE) has been struggling to get off its back foot since the 2007 to 2009 recession. Three CEOs later, and as many turnaround plans, it looks like the business may finally be solidifying. Before buying this icon, however, you should consider it compared to some peers. For example, 3M (NYSE:MMM) could be a good alternative. Here's a head to head to see why.
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Former Buffett Stocks Are the Best Value Buys Today

Warren Buffett is a billionaire because he’s smart with money. The legendary value investor looks for companies with solid fundamentals and potential for continued growth. He used to own shares of Canadian firms with the same qualities. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRKa), Buffett’s conglomerate, has no more holdings in Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU),...
Stocksinvesting.com

3 Tech Stocks Under $10 to Buy in July

Although investors rotated away from expensive technology stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery, the tech industry expected to be dominant in the foreseeable future on the back of a digital transformation across several sectors. Indeed, the industry has been witnessing renewed investor interest lately because of this. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality, low-priced tech stocks Rimini (RMNI), EMCORE (EMKR), and Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) now. Let’s evaluate these names.Investors rotated away from expensive tech stocks earlier this year to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. However, investors’ interest in the tech stocks has been returning lately because a recognition has dawned that the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, with the more contagious viral variants in the offing. Notably, Japan this week declared a state of emergency amid rising COVID-19 cases in the country.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Generac is well poised to benefit from a diversified business model and higher market penetration, driven by an aging power infrastructure. It established a new business entity, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. An extended footprint in the clean energy market, with the Chilicon Power buyout, bode well. The Deep Sea Electronics acquisition will help Generac advance its product roadmap with the evolution of the world’s electrical grid. However, stiff competition from diversified industrial companies, and high research and development expenses are concerning. Tense Sino-U.S. trade relations and export restrictions amid the pandemic pose headwinds. Its clean energy business is partially dependent on favorable government policies and subsidies. This, in turn, hinders its growth potential to some extent.”
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 44,985 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,985 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $9,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy