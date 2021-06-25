Blink vs. Nuvve: Which Electric Vehicle Charging Stock is a Better Buy?

We believe that there are two specialty retail stocks that are currently better valued than Best Buy (NYSE: BBY). BBY’s current price to operating income ratio (P/EBIT) of 29x is much higher than levels of under 20x for Lithia Motors and Lowe’s. Does this gap in valuation between BBY and its peers make sense? We don’t think so, especially if we look at the fundamentals of these companies. More specifically, we arrive at our conclusion by looking at historical trends in revenues, operating income, and the P/EBIT ratio for these companies. Our dashboard Better Bet Than BBY Stock: Pay Less To Get More From LAD, LOW has more details – parts of which are summarized below.