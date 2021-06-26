KAABOO San Diego festival’s future shrouded in mystery, with no new date, no refunds, and venue in the dark

Is KAABOO San Diego on an extended hiatus after its debut edition at Petco Park last year was postponed because of the coronavirus-fueled shutdown of live events?. Or is it curtains for the upscale music festival, which was held as KAABOO Del Mar at the Del Mar Fairgrounds from 2015 to 2019 before announcing a multiyear agreement with the San Diego Padres to hold the three-day event at the downtown ballpark?