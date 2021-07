The Anoka-Hennepin School District approved its 2021-22 budget June 28. Since the district’s draft budget was proposed in May it has adjusted its estimates of revenue and expenditures. In May the district had estimated revenue would fall $5.5 million short of last year. Now it expects revenue will be only $2.9 million less than last school year. The revenue decrease is mainly due to a $9.3 million drop in federal revenue, which is offset by a $1.3 million increase in property tax revenue and a $5 million increase in state revenue.