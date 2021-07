Seemingly entrenched as the nation's leading cause of death, heart disease kills more than 600,000 people each year in the U.S. The U.S. News Healthiest Communities project considers factors such as cancer incidence, life expectancy and more than 80 other metrics across 10 categories to determine the Healthiest Communities in the U.S. It assesses a community's heart health via data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention PLACES Project, which includes estimates of coronary heart disease prevalence in U.S. counties based on survey data in which adults 18 and older responded whether they'd ever been told by a health professional that they had angina or coronary heart disease. Coronary heart disease is the most common form of heart disease in the U.S.