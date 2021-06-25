Special Session of the 87th Legislature, begins July 8

As you may have heard, Governor Greg Abbott recently announced that legislators will need to shelve their summer plans as we will be back in Austin on July 8th to convene our first Special Session of the 87th Legislature. In Texas, a Special Session can only be called by the Governor, and the Legislature may only consider items the Governor adds to the agenda. And while we do not officially know what policy areas will be added to the call, I feel confident saying that we will be back tackling his Emergency Items that did not pass during the 140-day Regular Session. Once the items are named, I will be sure to update you with more specific information.