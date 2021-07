With all the uncertainty and turmoil the world has been facing, we could all use a little optimism and hope for the future. Sgmaniak had to cope with the immense anxiety he like many others had been feeling. With climate change, social injustice and COVID-19, it took a toll on the singer. Through his latest album, The Global Heart Awakens he showcases his journey to finding peace through meditation and nature. With elements of neo-soul jazz, alt-indie and rock, Sgmaniak’s crafted an eclectic nine-track collection that is a true decadent listen.