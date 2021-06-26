Special Weather Statement issued for Macomb by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Macomb A LINE OF SHOWERS WILL AFFECT EASTERN MACOMB COUNTY At 801 PM EDT, radar indicated showers were located along a line extending from near Richmond to near Mount Clemens to near St. Clair Shores. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these showers. These showers will be near New Baltimore and Richmond around 805 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these showers include New Haven, Roseville, Chesterfield Township, Fraser, Eastpointe, Grosse Pointe Shores, Harper Woods and Grosse Pointe Woods. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these showers, and may cause localized flooding after heavy rainfall earlier today. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.