Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jefferson County, KY

KY GOP staffer says “equity is a threat to society”; KDP responds

By Forward Kentucky
Posted by 
Forward Kentucky
Forward Kentucky
 15 days ago

A member of the KY Republican Party staff stated on his Twitter account that “equity is a threat to society.”. Jake Cox (@GOPJake), who is the Director of Research and Digital Strategy at Republican Party of Kentucky according to his Linked In page, made the comment in reply to a tweet by reporter Olivia Krauth, who covered the JCPS school board meeting where protesters complained about “critical race theory” being taught in Jefferson County schools, even though it isn’t.

forwardky.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Forward Kentucky

Forward Kentucky

Louisville, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
309K+
Views
ABOUT

Objective news, effective policy, progressive commentary – The progressive voice for Kentucky politics.

 https://ForwardKY.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Jefferson County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Society
County
Jefferson County, KY
Jefferson County, KY
Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kdp#Gop#Kdp#The Ky Republican Party#Gopjake#The Director Of Research#Digital Strategy#Jcps#Brandonmusicky#Juneteenth#Lincoln#Proud Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Twitter
Related
Politicswkms.org

Amidst Backlash, Ky. Education Leaders Stand By ‘Equity’

State and local education leaders doubled down on their commitment to racial equity Tuesday, during an hours-long legislative committee meeting about critical race theory. The decades-old theory, a critique of systemic racism in the legal field, has become a lightning rod for some conservatives who are distressed by diversity, equity and inclusion efforts in schools and workplaces. A handful of Kentucky Republican lawmakers have pre-filed bills that they say would ban critical race theory from public K-12 schools, colleges and universities.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

White House says more than half of its staffers are women

(CNN) — Women make up approximately 60% of the staff at the White House and 56% of senior staff, the White House said Thursday ahead of releasing its annual report to Congress on personnel. The White House touted the diversity of its administration and said the staff makeup shows President...
Michigan Stateyoursun.com

LETTER: Michigan GOP senator says election was fair

Michigan State Sen.Ed McBroom, a conservative Republican from the Upper Peninsula, serving with two other Republicans and one Democrat, undertook the task of finding fault with the Michigan election process and results. What they found is consistent with what our own Charlotte County supervisor of elections reports: The 2020 election...
Kentucky Statenolangroupmedia.com

Blankenship elected to serve on KDP executive committee

Madison County won a seat on the Kentucky Democratic Party’s State Central Executive Committee on Saturday, when Rebecca Blankenship of Berea was elected the Youth Representative for Congressional District 6 during the party’s District Convention. The State Central Executive Committee is the controlling body of the Kentucky Democratic Party, responsible...
Charleston, SClawofficer.com

GOP congresswomen carrying gun after death threats, profane vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. — A GOP congresswomen has received nasty threats and profane vandalism on her property, so she’s taking security into her owns hands by arming herself. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) was out of town on Memorial Day when she received a call from police regarding profanity and antichrist symbols that had been scrawled in black paint on her property, Fox News reported.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

GOP disarray: Liz Cheney faces new threats from Kevin McCarthy

In January, after then-House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) voted to impeach Donald Trump for inciting an insurrectionist attack on the U.S. Capitol, more than a few GOP lawmakers said her partisan betrayal could not stand. Her detractors called for her ouster from the party's leadership. Initially, that effort...
Presidential Electionmontanadailygazette.com

So Who Were the 42 Idiots Who Voted for Marxism at MT GOP Convention? We Found One.

The scene was surreal. As conservatives in Cascade County were plotting their infamous Red Wave that defeated every single Democrat running for office (not a bad feat for beng so close to the blue dot of Helena), left-leaning RINOs were busy scheming to take over the Cascade County Republican Central Committee. Having sufficiently commandeered the group thanks to the distraction of the actual conservatives out winning elections, their group has shrunk to tiny proportions.
ElectionsPosted by
This Is Reno

GOP has slight edge among older voters; Dems have huge edge among younger ones

This story was originally published by Nevada Current. Independent voter registration has been climbing nationwide for decades. In Nevada, independent voters outnumber Republicans among voters under age 55. Of voters under age 35, independents dramatically outnumber Republicans in Nevada, roughly 182,000 to 103,000, according to the Nevada Secretary of State’s June voter registration report.

Comments / 0

Community Policy