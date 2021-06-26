KY GOP staffer says “equity is a threat to society”; KDP responds

A member of the KY Republican Party staff stated on his Twitter account that “equity is a threat to society.”. Jake Cox (@GOPJake), who is the Director of Research and Digital Strategy at Republican Party of Kentucky according to his Linked In page, made the comment in reply to a tweet by reporter Olivia Krauth, who covered the JCPS school board meeting where protesters complained about “critical race theory” being taught in Jefferson County schools, even though it isn’t.