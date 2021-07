The coin has not witnessed any substantial gains for the last few weeks. For the 4th consecutive day, Cardano price action has not been able to break above the 20-day exponential moving average. However, the 24-hour trading chart is indicating signs of strength and an impending recovery above $1.33. The main resistance lies between $1.50 – $1.58, and below this level is the minor resistance at the 50% FIB retracement level at $1.47. Cardano (ADA) has been trading below this level since mid-June, undergoing nonsubstantial gains and losses in the last weeks. Volatility has been condensed within this period as suggested by the contracted 14-days Bollinger bands.