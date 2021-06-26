Severe Weather Statement issued for Cheyenne, Rawlins by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 15:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cheyenne; Rawlins A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN CHEYENNE AND SOUTHWESTERN RAWLINS COUNTIES IN NORTHWESTERN KANSAS At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 9 miles south of McDonald, or 19 miles southwest of Atwood, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Bird City and McDonald. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH