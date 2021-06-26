Coastal Flood Statement issued for Southern Nassau, Southern Queens by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-25 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-25 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Southern Nassau; Southern Queens * WHAT...Less than one half foot of inundation above ground level expected in vulnerable areas near the waterfront and shoreline. * WHERE...The south shore back bays of Nassau and Queens Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Brief minor flooding of the more vulnerable locations near the waterfront. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Water levels may approach minor flood thresholds one last time with the Saturday evening high tide. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Do not drive through flooded roadways.alerts.weather.gov