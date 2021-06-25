Cancel
Nascar fans are back at Pocono Raceway

By 69 News
WFMZ-TV Online
 17 days ago

Plenty of fans will be back in attendance this year for the NASCAR doubleheader at Pocono Raceway. It's expected to be an exciting race weekend as the NASCAR playoff standings begin to take shape. TPocono Raceway will again feature 1,250 miles between five races over three days, but this time...

