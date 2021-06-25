Nascar fans are back at Pocono Raceway

Here is what drivers had to say after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Atlanta Motor Speedway:. Kurt Busch — WINNER: “What a battle. What a genuine, awesome, old-school racetrack, and I just asked the track today, last time here on your old asphalt, can I have an old guy win, and she answered. Thank you, Atlanta Motor Speedway! This has been one of those years where I knew we were going to have our back up against the wall with trying to get above the cutoff line and race hard and race smart, and to have GEARWRENCH in Victory Lane, this is their last race of the year, they’re with us all year, and with Monster Energy, I couldn’t have two great primary sponsors. What a Chevrolet today, hell yeah!