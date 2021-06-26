ARTPark Boasts Wealth of July Summer Concerts

A shot of the main stage at ARTPark in Lewiston, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

With July just around the corner in Western New York, many are hopeful to see the return of live music to iconic area music venues like ARTPark in Lewiston, New York. Luckily for them, ARTPark has a strong line-up of music slated for the month with just about every type of music on the docket.

Following several heartbreaking postponements in June, fans of the many ARTPark music series’ will be pleased to learn that the July concert schedule has yet to see a single cancellation. Additionally, proof of vaccinations is no longer a requirement to attend concerts at ARTPark, but unvaccinated patrons must still wear a mask at the venue whenever social distancing cannot be maintained.

Blackberry Smoke with special guests Nick Perri and the Underground Thieves kick things off for the month on July 1 at seven in the evening as part of the Coors Light Concerts at ARTPark series.

Featuring Charlie Starr on vocals and guitar, Paul Jackson on guitar and vocals, Richard Turner on bass and vocals, Brit Turner on drums, and Brandon Still on keyboards, Blackberry Smoke has become famous for their mix of classic rock, blues, and country sound. Since their debut in 2004, the Atlanta-based band has independently released six full-length albums and toured relentlessly to build their loyal community of fans.

Blackberry Smoke has seen unparalleled success with some of their last albums. In 2015, the band released “Holding All the Roses,” which was the first independently released record to hit number one on the Billboard country album charts in modern history. “Like An Arrow” followed suite in 2016, again putting them at number one, while in 2018 the band would outsell all other releases with their self-produced, ”Find A Light,” and the acoustic accompaniment, “The Southern Ground Sessions.”

Most recently in 2019, Blackberry Smoke released “Homecoming: Live in Atlanta,” a recorded performance from their annual show in the band's hometown. The album also debuted at number one on Billboard's americana/folk charts, becoming the fourth consecutive album for Blackberry Smoke to top the charts with.

Next up on the ARTPark July roster is Fitz and the Tantrums with special guest, Colony House, on July 6 at seven in the evening with gates at five in the evening, as part of the Tuesdays in the Park series. Join Los Angeles-based band, Fitz and the Tantrums, for a night of indie pop and neo soul right in the park.

Coming up soon after will be Null Point, Nature is Not Natural on Saturday, July 10 from four to six in the evening as part of the New Music in the Park series. Null Point’s newest performance promises to interweave the neglected works of experimental artists like Yoko Ono and Ben Patterson with new original works of their own, while simultaneously excavating and providing commentary on the cultural origins of the public park. This will be a free show.

One of the many art installations at ARTPark in Lewiston, New York. Photo by J.M. Lesinski

The following day, on Sunday, July 11 from four to six in the evening, will be The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop as part of the New Music in the Park series. Join The Buffalo Jazz Composers Workshop for an evening of contemporary jazz cultivated through the group’s collaborative composition, programming, and performance opportunities.

ARTPark will soon after be featuring the musical talent of Lettuce on Wednesday, July 14 at seven-thirty in the evening. Join Boston, Massachusetts-born Lettuce, an east coast funk band sure to bring their unique flavor of groove to ARTPark. Gates open at five-thirty.

Next up for ARTPark on Sunday, July 25 will be the Multi-Dimensions Quartet from four to six in the evening as part of the New Music in the Park series. The Multi-Dimensions Quartet explores the history of jazz music through their live performance of modern jazz, as well as original compositions by group members. Performing members of the Multi-Dimensions Quartet on Sunday will be Alex McArthur on vocals and Bobby Militello on saxophone and flute.

Coming up on Tuesday, July 27 at seven in the evening will be Bright Eyes with special guest, Lucy Dacus, as part of the Coors Light Concerts at ARTPark series. Join the talented indie rock stylings of Bright Eyes for a summer night of fun sure to please everyone in the friend group or family. Gates open at five in the evening.

Closing out the July concerts at ARTPark is legendary classic rock band Chicago, performing live at the venue on Saturday, July 31 at seven-thirty in the evening with doors at six in the evening. This performance is originally rescheduled from the cancelled August 7, 2020 event, so existing tickets will be honored, while new tickets are also available through Ticketmaster.com.

