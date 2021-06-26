Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

NOMOS Modern Watch collection includes 13 beautiful, precise models with 11 calibers

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Keep an eye on the time in a beautiful, classic way with the NOMOS Modern Watch collection. It includes a whopping 13 models and 11 calibers for both men and women. Each luxurious model boasts a design as unique as its wearer. Go for a cerebral TANGENTE with its large numerals or an artsy LUX with its flash of color. What’s more, many models boast the brand’s one-of-a-kind swing system. It’s a system of balance among the balance spring, escape wheel, and pallet that powers the mechanical watch and provides pacing. And, with classic, high-quality materials like sapphire crystal glass, stainless steel, and cowhide leather straps, you can be sure these gorgeous watches will stand out. Furthermore, waterproof resistance helps them stand the test of time. Finally, handcrafted in Glashütte, Germany, these watches continue a time-honored local tradition.

thegadgetflow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
205
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nomos#Design#Nomos Modern Watch#Lux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Country
Germany
Related
Hair CarePosted by
Well+Good

Alaffia Advocates for Community and Curls Through the New Beautiful Curls Collection

When it comes to developing beauty products, not all companies are made equally. Some businesses focus on merely developing high-quality products, while others go far beyond the call of duty by working to foster community and change the world. One company that exemplifies this goal is Alaffia, a hair-care and skin-care brand founded by Olowo-n’djo Tchala and rooted in Tchala’s upbringing and West African heritage.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

Louis Vuitton launches a high jewellery collection fit for a modern-day Empress

2021 marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Louis Vuitton - the founder of the eponymous powerhouse brand we know today. Often referred to as the pioneer of modern luxury, Vuitton’s beginnings as a maker of luxury travelling trunks for Parisian elite is well known. The fact that he was once official trunk maker to Napoleon III’s wife, Empress Eugenie de Montijo, however, is less so.
Designresilience.org

Modern architecture: Ugliness is beauty

There’s a joke about contemporary architecture schools (which I’ve related before) that goes something like this: The purpose of architecture schools these days is to graduate tortured geniuses who design one-of-a-kind buildings which have no relationship to their surroundings. But I think the joke is on us. Board after board, commission after commission, and company after company have approved the most hideous buildings, believing they were being forward-thinking, open-minded and on the leading edge.
Apparelhiconsumption.com

The 15 Best Modern Watches That Will Become Future Classics

For a number of years now, the watch industry has been gripped with vintage fever. Every year, virtually every major brand releases several new reissues of mid-century watches to the delight of a vintage-style-hungry enthusiast market, and the trend shows no signs of slowing. And we get it. A lot of very cool watches were produced between the 1940s and 1970s, and it makes sense for brands to want to honor this era of innovation and brilliant design. But by leaning too much into vintage throwbacks, brands run the risk of becoming irrelevant in the modern era if all they’re producing are new versions of old watches. But the original watch designs of the 21st century deserve some love too, which is why we’ve come up with 15 modern watches that will become future classics.
HousingPosted by
GeekyGadgets

McQueen EDC pocket knife hits Kickstarter from $175

If you are in the market for a new EDC pocket kinfe you might be interested in a new design from BP Knives called the McQueen. The compact folding and locking pocket knife features a CPM-4V blade, minimal components, and all steel construction. “Designed and constructed in the United States, this rugged, functional, and elegant knife is the ideal tool for every day carry.”
Designers & Collectionsmalemodelscene.net

Discover BEAUTIFUL PEOPLE Pre-Spring Summer 2022 Collection

Collection, that explores the transformative design concept, and brings more options with fewer pieces. Designer Hidenori Kumakiri explores an idea of one garment that fits various scenes, and focuses on innovative pattern making in order to offer multiple ways to wear and interpret garments. “2022 Spring Collection introduces new angles...
Beauty & Fashionhiconsumption.com

Hands-On: NOMOS Glashütte Club Campus Watches

Starting a mechanical watch collection can be an intimidating process. The watch industry is vast, with a fascinating history and dozens of prestigious brands offering tempting watches at eye-popping prices. But starting a collection of mechanical watches doesn’t have to be scary, hard, or super expensive. In fact, it can be downright fun. Especially if you’re kicking off your hobby with a Club Campus from German watchmaker NOMOS Glashütte.
Electronicsimore.com

Nomad now sells a $25 leather cover for your MagSafe Charger

Accessory maker Nomad offers a leather cover for Apple's MagSafe Charger. The cover is available in black and brown colors. High-end accessory maker Nomad is now offering a leather cover that can be slotted onto the back of your Apple MagSafe Charger. Priced at $24.95, the cover comes in Rustic Brown and Black color options.
Skin CareComplex

KNC Beauty Links With A Bathing Ape on Limited Edition Collection

KNC Beauty and A Bathing Ape are fusing the worlds of streetwear and skin care. On Wednesday, the all-natural beauty brand unveiled a limited edition collection with BAPE set to arrive this week. The range includes an assortment of skin care and beauty items as well as a grip of streetwear staples.
Beauty & FashionJustLuxe.com

Featured: Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers

Each year, the Les Cabinotiers department of Vacheron Constantin unveils a range of single-piece editions relating to a theme cherished by the brand. This year is dedicated to "Celestial Time", with timepieces referring to the astronomical origins of time measurement. Highlighting the constellation 'Leo', the luxury watchmaker has launched the Vacheron Constantin Les Cabinotiers minute repeater tourbillon sky chart Leo constellation Jewellery watch. Although a mouthful name, the jewellery watch is a masterpiece in the world of Haute horology.
EnvironmentPosted by
Gadget Flow

FacePlant Sunglasses boast recycled plastic frames with biodegradable & replaceable lenses

Fed up of breaking or scratching your sunglasses? Wish there was a better way? FacePlant Sunglasses solve that problem and are incredibly sustainable. Moreover, if you scratch the biodegradable lenses, no problem; pop them out, plant them in the ground, and pop new lenses in! The frames consist of 5 recycled plastic bottles, helping to contribute to a plastic-free ocean. Designed with the FLX Hinge 2.0, the FacePlant Sunglasses are super flexible, making them very comfortable to wear. In fact, they weigh just 31 grams, enabling you to run, dance, and play sports without even noticing them. On top of all that, they are indestructible; the FacePlant team has run them over with a car at 30 mph! Additionally, they provide UV 400 and Cat 3 protection as standard, and there are polarized options. Finally, there are 2 styles, the Crash Overrides and Wasted Weekends, available in 4 colors.
LifestylePosted by
Gadget Flow

Corkcicle Flat Canteen has double walls to keep your drinks cold and has a compact design

Get a canteen that’s ready for your beverages with the Corkcicle Flat Canteen. This modern canteen boasts a double-walled stainless steel exterior. It’s hot and cold ready. In fact, it can keep your cold drinks colder for longer than most canteens. Best of all, it holds 17 ounces of liquid, giving you over two cups of beverage to enjoy. What’s more, the flat design and matte color options make this one sleek item to add to your EDC. Moreover, the compact shape packs easily in your backpack, pockets, and luggage. So it’s great for on-the-go hydration. Finally, the ergonomic shape is easy to hold and feels comfortable in your hand. With a style that mimics WWII designs, this large-capacity flask is an instant classic.
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

LEGO adidas Originals Superstar athletic shoe building set features a shell toe shape

Create a replica of an iconic pair of shoes with the LEGO adidas Originals Superstar athletic shoe building set. This home accessory features the low-top shoe’s traditional shell toe shape. What’s more, real shoelaces lend the brick-built model a realistic appearance. Even better, you can customize your shoe using other LEGO bricks and 17 extra LEGO elements. There are even accessories that help you build a left or right shoe—the choice is yours. Moreover, the interior tag helps you build your brand, just like a real adidas sneaker. In fact, it includes the serrated three-strip mark that is the iconic adidas graphic known worldwide. With 731 pieces, this is a project for adults 18 years and older. Overall, this LEGO model makes a great gift for the adidas shoe fan in your life.
AmazonPosted by
SPY

The Best Utility Knife Is a Versatile Tool for Your Everyday Cutting Needs

While the sharp side of your keys or a standard kitchen knife can sometimes suffice when it comes to your daily cutting needs, many jobs require a knife with a blade better suited to the task. The best utility knives are multi-purpose cutting tools that can deal with numerous materials, from cardboard to leather and everything in between.
Beauty & Fashiongadgetsin.com

Xiaomi Ultrasonic Jewelry Cleaner for Rings, Necklaces, Watches and More

The Xiaomi ultrasonic jewelry cleaner is designed to keep your jewelry clean and shining at all time. Let’s keep checking if you like the idea. The ultrasonic jewelry cleaner measures 8.3 x 3.97 x 2.37 inches and weighs 1.42 pounds. As shown in the images, the cleaner delivers a minimalistic and elegant apperance design, and the compact form factor allows it to fit in any living space.
Beauty & Fashionhypebeast.com

UNIMATIC and HODINKEE Collaborate For Tool Watch Collection

HODINKEE and UNIMATIC are about to drop a trio of collaborative tool watches capable of taking on land, sea or air. The UNIMATIC x HODINKEE H Series Limited Edition Collection includes a field watch, diver and the Italian watch brand’s first-ever GMT. UNIMATIC has also sourced all three movements from Sellita, making these the first watches from the brand to use Swiss movements, while HODINKEE brings its own signature cool grey shade to each piece.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Jaguar E-Type Unleashed Modernizes Beautiful Icon With 400-HP V12

With its long nose and supple lines, the Jaguar E-Type remains an automotive styling icon. The oldest examples date back to 1961, so there's room for improvement with modern tech while maintaining the classic appearance. E-Type UK's restomod does this with its newly Unleashed model. The starting point is the...
Electronicstechbargains.com

Sunpo Outdoor Solar LED Pathway Lights (6-Pack) $23.50

Amazon has the Sunpo Outdoor Solar LED Pathway Lights (6-Pack) for a low $23.50 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "BZ4BWKX9" (Exp Soon). This is originally $47, so you save 50% off list price. Solar powered pathway lights; Turns on automatically. Made from stainless steel, aluminum alloy and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy