SHREVEPORT, La. -- As the hottest part of the southern summer draws near, health experts say it's important to be cautious of the dangers of the heat. Dr. Peter Seidenberg, professor of family medicine at LSU Health Shreveport, said it is important for those who will be in the heat for an extended time to stay hydrated. Parents of kids who play sports should make sure their children drink plenty of fluids and have a cool place to recover after games and tournaments, he said.