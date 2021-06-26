Cancel
Bentleyville, OH

Fast learner lands in traffic court: Bentleyville Police Blotter

By Thomas Jewell, special to cleveland.com
Speeding (21 miles or more over posted limit): Solon Road. A South Euclid woman, 21, was stopped going 58 mph in a 35-mph zone around 11 a.m. on June 19, and then was found to be driving on a temporary learner’s permit without having a licensed driver in the car with her at the time, leading to another ticket in addition to her mandatory court appearance for excessive speeding/

