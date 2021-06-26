Cancel
WWE

Nikki Cross Comments on Killian Dain’s WWE Release

By Jeremy Thomas
411mania.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNikki Cross took to social media on Friday to react to her husband Killian Dain’s WWE release. As noted earlier, Dain took to social media to announce that he was among those let go by the company today and said, While I know this isn’t personal, that chip is back on my shoulder and you will regret letting me back into the world. I’m only 36. I love what I do. I believe I’m entering my prime and I cannot wait to show you what you missed. See you in 90 days.”

411mania.com
