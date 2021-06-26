Cancel
Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

By MyChesCo
 15 days ago
EXTON, PA — Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, announced recently the pricing of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2027 in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Bentley also granted the initial purchasers of the Notes an option to purchase up to an additional $75.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes during a 13-day period beginning on, and including, the first date on which the Notes are issued. Bentley expects the offering to close on June 28, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

