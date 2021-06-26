Bentley Systems Announces Pricing of Convertible Senior Notes

LEXINGTON, Ky., July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramaco Resources, Inc. (METC) - Get Report ("Ramaco Resources" or the "Company") announced today that it has upsized and priced its previously announced public offering (the "Offering") of senior unsecured notes due 2026 (the "Notes"). Due to strong demand, the size of the Offering has been increased from the previously announced $25.0 million aggregate principal amount to $30.0 million aggregate principal amount of Notes. The Notes will mature on July 30, 2026, unless redeemed prior to maturity. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 9.00% per year, payable in arrears on the 30th day of January, April, July and October of each year, commencing on July 30, 2021, and at maturity. The Company may redeem the Notes in whole or in part, at the Company's option, at any time on or after July 30, 2023 at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date of redemption. In addition, the Company may redeem the Notes, in whole, but not in part, at any time at the Company's option, at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the date of redemption, upon the occurrence of certain change of control events.