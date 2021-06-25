Lee Ann Gray, age 64, a resident of Remington, VA passed away on June 22, 2021. She was retired from the CIA as an analyst and worked for many years. Lee Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Erin Marie Gray in 2016 and also her parents, Edwin and Thelma Hower. She is survived by her husband, Nelson A. Gray, Jr. of Remington, VA; five siblings, Deckard Hower of Woodbridge, VA, Diane Bouldin of Hamilton, VA, Debra Rogan-Giard of East Meadow, NY, Lorie Shoop of Bristow, VA and Edwin Hower of Bristow, VA and many nieces and nephews.