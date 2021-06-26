Cancel
Phoenix, AZ

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff to visit Phoenix next week

PHX Sun-Times
(Jim Watson - POOL / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff are set to visit Phoenix next week, azfamily reported.

The White House said Friday that Jill Biden and Emhoff will visit COVID-19 sites in the Phoenix area on Wednesday, June 30.

"These trips are part of the Administration’s nation-wide tour to reach millions of Americans who still need protection against the virus, highlight the ease of getting vaccinated and mobilize grassroots vaccine education and outreach efforts," the White House said.

Jill Biden and Emhoff will visit Dallas, Texas the day before coming to Arizona.

