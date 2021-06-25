COVID-19 update: 62 new cases statewide Thursday

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tamped down in America thanks to vaccinations—but in states where not enough people have been vaccinated, it can still be extremely dangerous. In fact, there could be another surge, because a new variant, dubbed Delta, and originating from India, is more transmissible and soon to be the most dominant. "I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination—particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low—there's a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant," former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb said on Face the Nation yesterday. Read on to see which states may be responsible for the next outbreak, because less than half the adults living there have been vaccinated—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.