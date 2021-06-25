The importance of the arts

Pablo Picasso once said that all children are artists; the problem is how to remain an artist once they grow up. As an art teacher for the past 17 years, Jennie Roles-Walter understands the importance of art in education. She says that art education aids in the development of motor, language and social skills, decision-making, risk-taking, higher-level problem solving, cultural awareness and acceptance of not only one’s own culture but that of others. The arts allow students to develop self-esteem, to be self-expressive by using their imagination, and to apply their knowledge of other, more academic subjects in creative ways.