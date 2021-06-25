Cancel
Lincoln County, TN

The importance of the arts

By Wanda Southerland
Elk Valley Times
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePablo Picasso once said that all children are artists; the problem is how to remain an artist once they grow up. As an art teacher for the past 17 years, Jennie Roles-Walter understands the importance of art in education. She says that art education aids in the development of motor, language and social skills, decision-making, risk-taking, higher-level problem solving, cultural awareness and acceptance of not only one’s own culture but that of others. The arts allow students to develop self-esteem, to be self-expressive by using their imagination, and to apply their knowledge of other, more academic subjects in creative ways.

