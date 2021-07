Payne tallied 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt), one rebound and one steal in 17 minutes during Tuesday's 118-105 win over the Bucks. Payne scored in double figures in Game 1 of the Finals for the first time since his breakout 29-point performance in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals. The 26-year-old gives the Suns a jolt of energy every time he touches the court, but his role is likely to remain somewhat limited as long as Chris Paul is healthy.