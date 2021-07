The shares of cruise concern Carnival Corp (NYSE;CCL) are down 3.9% to trade at $23.15, amid concerns about the spreading delta variant of Covid-19. The more transmissible variant has some investors worried about the rebound of the travel industry, especially after Tokyo --the host of the upcoming Olympics -- declared a state of emergency in the wake of the its spread. Meanwhile, sector peers Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) and Royal Caribbean Cruises (RCL) are also lower this morning.