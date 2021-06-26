State track and field notebook: Classical Academy’s Anna Willis continues family tradition with 3A pole vault title
LAKEWOOD — Classical Academy's Anna Willis continued a proud family tradition Friday at the CHSAA state track and field championships. The freshman pole vaulter cleared 12 feet, 6 inches to claim the Class 3A title at Jeffco Stadium. In doing so, she followed in the footsteps of three previous Willis sisters who won pole vault titles during illustrious prep careers at Classical Academy: Andrea ('14-16), Erika ('17-18) and Kristina ('19).