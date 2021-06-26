Severe Weather Statement issued for Garza by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-25 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL GARZA AND SOUTHERN CROSBY COUNTIES At 700 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 6 miles east of Caprock, or 12 miles west of White River Lake, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Crosbyton, Kalgary and Caprock. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH