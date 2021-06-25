17-year perseveres to graduate from PC — then high school

(Editor's note: This is another in a series of perseverance articles featuring students from the class of 2021 who have overcome adversity). Seventeen-year-old Candelaria Sanchez is not your typical teen. Not only did she complete her college courses in December of 2020 to earn her Associated of Arts degree from Porterville College, but she did it six months before graduating in June with the Class of 2021 from Summit Collegiate High School.