To fill an unconventional space with light that now houses Posuo Li Teahouse in Zhengzhou, China, designer Chong Wang drew inspiration from a nearly century-old book exploring the connection between Japanese culture and its aesthetic manifestations. Illuminated by the observations described in Junichiro Tanizaki’s “In Praise of Shadows,” Wang, founder of Wang Chong Studio in Beijing, transformed the split-level structure into an oasis, enabling guests to reconnect to their innate human instincts. Natural light pours into the teahouse from the East and West through tall windows, but is absent in the midsection, creating an opportunity for Wang to “achieve the unity and function of the form,” he says, by designing a central courtyard.