After two games spent in COVID purgatory, Suns point guard Chris Paul was prepared to resume the duties in Game 3 of the Western Conference final against the Clippers that Cameron Payne handled so spectacularly in his absence. So it did not seem entirely calamitous, early in that contest, when Payne stepped awkwardly in pursuit of a loose ball, caught the edge of his left sneaker on the hardwood and saw the weight of his right leg snap forward as he fell to the floor.