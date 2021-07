Game 1 of the 2021 NBA Finals is on Tuesday night out in the desert as the Suns host the Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful to play in Game 1 despite making “good progress” in his return from a hyperextended knee, and it’s unclear just when he’ll return. His status will obviously be something to watch, and for now, I have to give the Suns the clear advantage in this series because of the injury. The betting markets seem to agree.