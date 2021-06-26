Cancel
Richmond, KY

Powell Brothers ready to rock Richmond

By Taylor Six tsix@richmondregister.com
Richmond Register
Richmond Register
 15 days ago
Contributed photo  The Powell Brothers will perform at 8:15 p.m. on July 4, at Lake Reba. 

For Houston-natives, Blake and Taylor Powell, the Fourth of July is a really big deal.

Being from Texas — where everything is bigger — the band of brothers say the celebrations further South are something to see.

It’s this energy the country-duo hope to bring to Richmond as the headliners of the Independence Day celebration at Lake Reba.

According to their biography, The Powell Brothers are an American Country duo fronted by brothers Taylor Powell (lead vocals, guitar, bass) and Blake Powell (vocals, bass, guitar). With a unique blend of genres, thoughtful lyrics and superb musicianship, they have garnered a vast and diverse following.

Releases include nine singles, four EPs and one full length album.

Taylor Powell said the brothers began touring fresh out of high school after playing in church and various bands growing up. The two attended colleges in Boston, MA and in 2014, they almost went their separate ways.

“Blake was going to take a gig in Nashville, but we decided to make an acoustic EP together before he left and it went really well,” Taylor said. “We turned down the other gigs and started our band together and have been going solid for seven years.”

“We turned down big gigs to perform in pizzerias with each other,” Blake Powell said.

Come evening on July 4, the Powell Brothers will take the stage at Lake Reba for one of Richmond’s biggest celebrations of the year. It will be their debut in the city.

However, this is not their first time in Kentucky.

The Powell Brothers have toured in areas such as Newport, Covington, Lexington, Louisville and Fort Thomas.

“We have done a lot of work up towards the Cincy and Covington area, but this is our first time in Richmond proper,” Taylor Powell said.

The brothers shared the moment their booking manager told them the Richmond gig came through, the duo was “so excited.”

“We cannot wait,” Taylor Powell said.

His brother agreed.

“We are so excited to be traveling again,” Blake Powell began. “We are excited not only to be up there for the Fourth of July, but to have time to come into town. One of the cool things about touring and performing is it gives you an excuse to play music with people you have never met before.”

The Powell Brothers will take the stage at 8:15 p.m. and play right up until the fireworks begin at 10 p.m.

The two opening acts for the evening both can hold their own, though, a press release from The Richmond Parks Department said when the lineup was announced.

The first band to play will be Vintage Voodoo, when they take the stage at 5 p.m., bringing their own unique style featuring some of the finest Southern Rock around. Vintage Voodoo will be performing until 5:45 p.m.

The middle act for the evening is Nightshade & Co, who has played for years in Central Kentucky as "one the best cover bands." Their rock and country style will bring a vibrant and engaging energy to Richmond’s biggest annual party. Nightshade & Co. will be performing from 6 p.m. until 7:45 p.m.

Gates for the Fourth of July event will open at 5 p.m.

Richmond Register

Richmond Register

Richmond, KY
ABOUT

Media Account for Richmond Register

