Clay Lick DAC elects new officers

The Clay Lick Chapter Daughters of the American Colonists held their first in person meeting on May 17, at the Episcopal Church in Springfield. The members were welcomed by Regent Wanda Walker to a celebration of the founding of the first DAC chapter in Tennessee in 1921. A beautiful cake in the colors of yellow and colonial blue was enjoyed as Vivian Penuel gave her program on her recently discovered ninth great grandfather, William Brewster, the Senior Elder on the voyage of the Mayflower.