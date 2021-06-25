The Walking Dead – how to watch the show to date, plus the final season

Earlier this month, fans of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead were pleasantly surprised to get an early update on how production on the seventh season was going- and from someone who should know. Jenna Elfman (June Dorie) shared a look at her set chair, the clapperboard for S07E03, and an especially nice black-n-white image with her horse- along with a caption promising that the new episodes are "so strong." Now, we're getting a look at the Twitch interview that co-showrunner Ian Golberg took part in with host Clarke Wolfe to discuss the sixth season finale as well as what's to come next season. But before we get to that, Goldberg shared a look at one of the post-nuclear blast walkers- in this case, one that's been fused with a shopping cart because of the nuclear blast- to drive home the point of just how different the show's world will be moving forward.