Horizon Zero Dawn Developer Seemingly Working on Secret Project for PS5

By Logan Moore
ComicBook
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes might currently be on developer Guerrilla Games because of its work on the upcoming sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, which is known as Horizon Forbidden West, but it looks as though the studio is currently toiling away on another project behind the scenes. While it remains to be seen what this new game might be, it seems to have been worked on in some capacity since 2018.

Video GamesArs Technica

Sony purchases Returnal developer Housemarque after successful PS5 debut

Sony has announced that it has acquired Finnish indie developer Housemarque just two months after the launch of Housemarque's Returnal as one of the highest-profile exclusives on the young PlayStation 5 console. Further Reading. Housemarque has a long history with Sony consoles, dating back to 2007's Super Stardust HD on...
Video Gameswccftech.com

Dreams Developer Launches Big In-Game Community Project

Dreams developer Media Molecule has launched a new in-game community project where players can contribute ideas for the studio's next game. This new game, called Megapenguin Rehatched, is the sequel to a tech demo used by Media Molecule to get players to create new games using Dreams. As of now, the studio created and released the first three stages and hopes to get the community involved to further develop this new title.
Video Gamescodelist.biz

DOOM Eternal: PS5 update problems, Bethesda working to solve

The DOOM Eternal next-generation console upgrade has been published less than a day ago, which allows you to make the most of the power of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X | S in order to improve the graphics performance or add effects such as Ray Tracing. For Sony users, however, things did not go in the best way. Update July 1 – Bethesda and id Software are aware of the problems encountered in Europe and Australia with the DOOM Eternal update for PS5, the company is working to solve them, soon it will be possible to upgrade without problems.
Video GamesIGN

PS5 Game Discount and Promotion Policies Hurt Indie Developers

If you’re wondering why PS5 and PS4 indie games aren’t discounted as often or frequent as their Steam and Xbox counterparts, a lot of it has to do with Sony. Iain Garner, boss of indie publisher Neon Doctrine took to Twitter to explain why certain titles don’t make it to Sony’s consoles and why some don’t get discounted at all. While Garner didn’t name Sony outright, calling it ‘Platform X’ instead, multiple developers speaking to IGN India on condition of anonymity confirm that the policies Garner refers to are exclusive to Sony for PS4 and PS5 game development.
SoftwareInternational Business Times

Nintendo Seemingly Confirms A New Hardware Is In Development

Nintendo has not yet announced that it is working on a new gaming hardware. Analysts believe that a Nintendo Switch Pro is in development. Nintendo Switch Pro fans got excited about a recent statement from the company's president. The imminent launch and eventual release of the supposed upgraded gaming console...
Video GamesGame Informer Online

DICE LA Rebrands While Working On Battlefield 2042, New Project Also In Development

DICE LA has been hard at work on Battlefield 2042 and with a new project also in the works, it's time for a fresh start for a bright future. That's why the studio has officially rebranded to become Ripple Effect Studios under the leadership of Christian Grass. In addition to the news of the new name, it was also confirmed that the studio will be sharing a first look at the "highly-anticipated next major experience" during EA Play on July 22.
Video GamesNME

‘Dark Souls 3’ gets 60fps performance boost on Xbox Series consoles

FromSoftware’s grimdark RPG Dark Souls 3 can now run at 60fps on Xbox Series X|S consoles thanks to an upgrade. As tested by Eurogamer, an FPS Boost upgrade for Dark Souls 3 will let players enjoy a 60fps rendition of the game on Xbox Series X or S consoles, similar to the performance improvement enjoyed by PlayStation 5 owners.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Dark Souls 3 gets the FPS Boost treatment on Xbox Series X|S

2016 action-RPG Dark Souls 3 has become the latest backwards compatible title to get the FPS Boost treatment on Xbox Series X|S, it’s been announced. The game was previously locked to a 30FPS framerate, but thanks to the feature the threequel can now be enjoyed at 60FPS on the newer consoles. As Xbox’s director of partner management Jason Ronald revealed, the team worked with developer From Software and publisher Bandai Namco and had to “brand new technique, unique to Dark Souls 3” to achieve this feat. He did, however, stop short at detailing exactly what this technique entailed.
Video GamesPolygon

Dark Souls 3 update boosts sun praising to 60 fps on Xbox

Xbox Series X and Series S owners can now experience Dark Souls 3 at 60 frames per second, thanks to an update that brings Microsoft’s FPS Boost feature to the game. Microsoft released the update on Wednesday for the backward-compatible version of Dark Souls 3. Typically, Microsoft adds new FPS...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

Sony shows off 10 minutes of Deathloop gameplay

Sony and Arkane Studios have given players another look at new Deathloop gameplay footage. A new State of Play presentation broadcast today showed off nearly 10 minutes of the game in action. The footage shows a mission that takes part several hours into the game, where the player is trying...
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Moss: Book II Announced for PlayStation VR - News

Polyarc during today's State of Play announced Moss: Book II for PlayStation VR. Here is an overview of the game via the PlayStation Blog:. In Moss, players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. They not only lifted her up guiding her throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players will return to this role in Book II with the story picking up right where things left off following the successful rescue of uncle Argus. Their adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant leading the Arcane forces has turned its focus on Quill and is now on the hunt for her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, Quill’s journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can help as she works to save the world from a great unmaking.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Osiris: New Dawn gets to work on squashing bugs and improving ship camera controls in recent patch

Now that the Fires of Industry update is out the door, the devs of survival sandbox Osiris: New Dawn can get to work on attacking issues and bugs, which is the focus of the latest patch. The patch itself is full of fixes to a wide variety of things and a smaller list of changes to things like map icons, foliage and mineral materials, and reduced bloom intensity among other things, but the big ticket item is the addition of some new ship flight controls while in hover mode and some new camera controls while flying the ship.
Video GamesGamespot

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch Launches September 7

FIST: Forged in Shadow Torch, a stylish sidescrolling platformer that stars one gruff bunny with a big metal fist, officially has a release date--September 7, 2021. The game, described as a "dieselpunk" metroidvania by developer TiGames, is set in a world filled with anthropomorphic animals and will release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC and retail for $29.99. PlayStation Plus members get 10% off when pre-ordering the game via the PlayStation Store.
Video Gameswccftech.com

Ambitious Fallout New Vegas Star Wars Open Worlds Mod Showcased in New Gameplay Video

An extremely ambitious Fallout New Vegas mod called Star Wars Open Worlds has been showcased in a brand new gameplay video shared online today. The new video, which can be watched below, highlights an amazing recreation of the Star Wars universe inside the game developed by Obsidian. There's clearly still a lot of work to be done, but there's no denying that the development team is nailing the atmosphere already.

