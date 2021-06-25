Fed: What’s going on behind the scenes?

The FED allows banks to do much more than what is proper based on the “economy is still bad” narrative. What does this mean for a private investor?. With the U.S. Federal Reserve (FED) releasing its annual bank stress tests on Jun. 24, Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles said that “the banking system is strongly positioned to support the ongoing recovery." For context, the FED’s stress tests analyze the health of U.S. banks’ balance sheets and reveal how they would fare if hypothetical economic doomsdays were to occur.