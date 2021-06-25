Cancel
Markets

The S&P And The Seasonal Cycle

FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

This chart shows S&P EMini over the past 4 months. It helps put the past two weeks in context. In prior Chaos Clinics I've noted the helio Pluto support and resistance levels. They help one to see the harmonic ratios between moves. The most notable thing about last week's low...

www.fxstreet.com
Markets
FXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: Brent, S&P 500

As see can see in the H4 chart, Brent is trading within the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to break 8/8 and resume falling towards the support at 7/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks +1/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may move upwards and reach the resistance at +2/8.
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD eyes 200-DMA amid acceptance above 21-DMA

Gold price books third straight weekly gain, 200-DMA remains in sight. Daily closing above 21-DMA reignites bullish interest, as RSI recovers to 50.00. Gold Price Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD bulls bet on Golden Cross pattern, uptrend support, lower yields. Thursday’s Doji candlestick doesn’t seem to have discouraged the bulls, as gold...
Markets
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: The bearish call for XAU/USD remains intact

Gold price appears to lack a clear directional bias, ranging in Thursday’s trading band near $1800. Thursday’s Doji keeps sellers hopeful amid dollar’s rebound, FXStreet’s Dhwani Mehta briefs. Daily technical setup still favors the bears as 200-DMA appears elusive. “Gold traders remain hopeful that recovery headwinds would compel central banks...
Business
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD battles $1810 amid renewed buying interest

Gold remains confined within a narrow range around $1800 mark. Risk-off flows subside, Treasury yields rebound while USD slips. Update: Gold price has finally managed to break the ongoing range play around the $1800 mark, having caught a fresh bid on the London fix and Fed’s semi-annual Monetary Policy Report. The Fed report highlighted that the upside risks to the inflation outlook in the near term have increased. Among other factors at play, nothing seems to have changed in the American session, as the risk-on mood prevails, keeping the Treasury yields uplifted while downing the US dollar. At the time of writing, gold price is rising 0.40% on the day, trading near $1810. Gold traders now look forward to the next week’s US consumer data for a fresh trading impetus.
Markets
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Battles key resistance on the road to recovery

AUD/USD consolidates the stellar recovery below 0.7500. The aussie resistance aligns around 0.7490 where key averages coincide. Hourly RSI has turned flat below the overbought region. AUD/USD is consolidating its robust recovery from seven-month lows below 0.7500, as the bulls take a breather before the next push higher. Looking at...
FXStreet.com

Dogecoin price event approaches, as DOGE is pushed into a corner

Dogecoin price embarrassed by the persistent resistance of May’s descending trend line, currently at $0.229. May 19 low of $0.195 composes a new level of support for the meme token. DOGE 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $0.171 provides an additional layer of support if weakness accelerates. Dogecoin price rebound...
Stocks
dailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Continues to Power Higher

The S&P 500 continues to look very bullish, as we have power it higher during the trading session on Thursday, heading towards the Friday jobs number. At this point, the market looks very likely to continue to see the market reaching towards the 4400 level above, as this market does tend to move in 200 point increments.
Axios

The incredible S&P 500

Give it up for the U.S. stock market. The S&P 500 has surged 14.4% from the beginning of the year through June 30, marking one of the strongest first halves of the year in history. Why it matters: So far 2021 has been riddled with eye-popping moves in a handful...
Lifestyle
fragrantica.com

Perfumed Horoscope: July 12 - July 18

Ready or not here it comes, one of the biggest love affair opportunities this year so far. Your new or revamped love interest will override everything else. If you’re already stationed in a relationship, expect to get new wings, and also go to territories that were yet unknown to mankind. If you are creatively inclined and are involved in some projects this week, expect to reach the maximum peak of your creativity. Sharpen your insight into the spaces of others for maximum benefit. By Le Ré Noir try #286 Tarte bizarre, #300 Dis-moi ça! or #88 Oliban Séducteur.
Markets
dailyforex.com

Forex Forecast: Pairs in Focus

The difference between success and failure in Forex trading is very likely to depend mostly upon which currency pairs you choose to trade each week and in which direction, and not on the exact trading methods you might use to determine trade entries and exits. When starting the trading week,...
Currencies
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: A test of 1.1920 on the cards

The market’s mood improved ahead of the weekly close, to the detriment of the greenback. ECB Meeting Minutes pledged to preserve favourable financial conditions. EUR/USD is still at risk of falling, despite recovering for two days in a row. The EUR/USD pair extended its recovery on Friday to close the...
The Motley Fool

Is it Time to Buy the S&P 500's Worst Performing Dividend Giants?

Kimberly-Clark is struggling, but offers an attractive dividend yield. Intel faces big market-share challenges that should have investors feeling cautious. Clorox looks like a buy despite sales volatility over the next few quarters. Soaring stocks get most of the attention on Wall Street, but the best deals often stay under...
Markets
FXStreet.com

Can the dollar and bonds rally together for long?

After reversing lower despite a robust jobs report on July 2, the greenback saw limited follow-through selling at the start of last week and instead recovered fully. The major currencies that bore the brunt of the dollar's gain were those currencies that are understood to be ahead of the Fed in normalizing policy. The Norwegian krone and dollar-bloc currencies bore the bulk of the greenback's adjustment, while clear laggards, like the yen and Swiss franc, posted moderate gains (0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, last week).
Stocks
FXStreet.com

Wall Street next week: Will good earnings be "good" enough?

1. HW: Will good earnings be “good” enough? We don’t know. How high will central bankers allow inflation to overshoot? 5% 7% 10%? We don’t know. "If I do the number-crunching, I put the market at about 4% overvalued. The upside potential between now and the end of 2021 is 0.4%, which is a pretty low number. You never get these numbers exactly right, but it's certainly not a very compelling number."
Astronomy
creators.com

New Moon Grace

ARIES (March 21-April 19). Some people need to be constantly entertained or they will leave. Let them. You don't need the extra work of dancing for an unappreciative audience. Seek only relationships of mutual investment. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The pot of gold is within your realm. To find this...

