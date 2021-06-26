‘This Is Us’ Season 6: Will Rebecca and Nicky End Up Together? The Creator Reacted to the Popular Fan Theory
As This Is Us nears its sixth and final season, fans are coming up with their own endgame theories. Of course, many individuals are focused on what’s next for the Big Three. But what about Miguel (Jon Huertas), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Nicky (Griffin Dunne)? Previously, some viewers thought the Pearson matriarch and Jack’s (Milo Ventimiglia) younger brother could get together in the future. Now, is the Rebecca and Nicky theory possible in This Is Us Season 6? The series creator recently reacted to the prediction.www.cheatsheet.com