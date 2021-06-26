‘This Is Us’ Season 6: Will Rebecca and Nicky End Up Together? The Creator Reacted to the Popular Fan Theory

Much of ‘Virgin River’ is centered around Jack and Mel, two completely stubborn, successful, honest, and beautiful people with whom the fans have come to fall in love. Brought to life by Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, the couple has really had their fair share of travesties. When Mel first moved to Virgin River, she was dealing with the loss of her husband and child. How she manages to grieve this difficult time and find a new home in the eponymous small town makes up much of season 1. By season 2, we see romance blossoming between Jack and Mel, only for the latter to walk into the bar and see him lying on the ground, shot.