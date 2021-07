AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Friday reported 12 new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents during the seven-day period from June 19 through Friday. The new patients include one between birth and age 10; two between 11 and 20 years old; one in the 21-30 age bracket; three between 31 and 40 years of ago; four in the 41-50 age group and one between 61 and 70 years old.