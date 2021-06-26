Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Arizona Diamondbacks claim Brett de Geus off waivers

By Sportsnaut
Posted by 
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 15 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rLs54_0afbupCi00

The Arizona Diamondbacks claimed right-hander Brett de Geus off waivers from the Texas Rangers on Friday.

Texas designated the 23-year-old rookie for assignment on Wednesday. The Rangers selected him in the Rule 5 draft in December.

De Geus posted an 8.44 ERA with no decisions in 19 appearances out of the Texas bullpen, striking out 26 and walking 13 batters in 26 2/3 innings. He also hit six batters and gave up three home runs.

He was originally drafted in the 33rd round by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GV1fc_0afbupCi00 Also Read:
MLB games today: TV schedule, daily fantasy picks, and best bets

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Upton
Person
Luke Farrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arizona Diamondbacks#The Texas Rangers#The Los Angeles Dodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBchatsports.com

The St. Louis Cardinals should try not to lose to the Arizona Diamondbacks

Starting Monday, June 28 at 7:15 pm CT through Wednesday. June 30 at 12:15 pm CT the St. Louis Cardinals will host the Arizona Diamondbacks for three games. The Cardinals have had a terrible June, but the Diamondbacks have had and even worse month, somehow. Please, let these series be fun.
MLBnumberfire.com

Diamondbacks' David Peralta receives Monday off

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder David Peralta is not starting in Monday's contest against the St. Louis Cardinals. Peralta will head to the bench after Josh Rojas was named Arizona's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 216 batted balls this season, Peralta has produced a 6% barrel rate and a .246...
MLBPinstripe Alley

Yankees potential trade partner: Arizona Diamondbacks

It’s been a very, very bad year for the Arizona Diamondbacks. The team endured a 17-game losing streak from May 16th through May 29th and before Saturday had set an MLB record with 24 straight defeats on the road. The team does have some talented players, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to success on the field, and so it’s only natural to look at some of those talented players as real trade targets.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun: Kicks off rehab assignment

Calhoun (hamstring) began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno on Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports. Calhoun, who started in right field, kicked off the rehab in grand style, smacking a pair of home runs in three at-bats before he was removed after five innings. He followed up with a second start Tuesday but was removed after getting hit by a pitch during his second plate appearance. It's unclear if the removal from Tuesday's game was precautionary or necessary.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Bryan Holaday: Contract selected by Arizona

Holaday's contract was selected by the Diamondbacks on Saturday. Holaday signed a minor-league deal with Arizona during the offseason, and he slashed .263/.315/.579 with seven home runs, 30 RBI, 20 runs and a stolen base in 30 games with Triple-A Reno. He's appeared in 64 major-league games with the Marlins and Orioles across the last two seasons and will now be available as catching depth while Carson Kelly (wrist) remains sidelined.
MLBDenver Post

Rockies’ late push falls short in 6-4 loss at Arizona Diamondbacks

Manager Bud Black has coined a term for what is often lacking from the Rockies’ sputtering road offense. He calls it “the big blow.” Translation: Timely hitting that grows run production in bunches. The Rockies, predictably, failed to land those haymakers on Wednesday night in a 6-4 loss at Arizona....
MLBPosted by
Panhandle Post

Diamondbacks beat Rockies on walk-off hit batsman

PHOENIX (AP) — David Peralta was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to force in the winning run and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Colorado Rockies 4-3. Stephen Vogt led off the ninth against Colorado reliever Daniel Bard (4-5) with a sharp single up the middle. Stuart Fairchild, called up earlier Tuesday and making his debut in the majors, ran for Vogt. Daulton Varsho walked on a full count and Nick Ahmed lined to center with the runners holding. Josh Rojas walked to load the bases and Peralta took a pitch off the leg to bring in the winning run.
MLBCBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Tyler Clippard: Kicks off rehab in ACL

Clippard (shoulder) made his first rehab appearance for the Diamondbacks' Arizona Complex League affiliate Friday, working 1.1 innings and giving up three earned runs on four hits while striking out one. Clippard was making his first appearance of the season at any level after he sustained a capsule sprain in...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Diamondbacks reinstate OF Kole Calhoun, move Asdrubal Cabrera to IL

The Arizona Diamondbacks reinstated outfielder Kole Calhoun (strained left hamstring) from the 60-day injured list Saturday and placed Asdrubal Cabrera (right hamstring strain) on the 10-day injured list. The team also recalled infielder-outfielder Andrew Young from Triple-A Reno, designated outfielder Nick Heath for assignment and optioned right-handed pitcher Taylor Widener...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Claim Bobby Wahl Off Waivers From Brewers

The Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Bobby Wahl off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, marking the second pitcher they have added in such a manner this season. L.A. previously claimed Phil Bickford from Milwaukee, and the right-hander has emerged as a valuable contributor. Wahl was originally selected in the fifth round...
MLBLone Star Ball

Martin up, Calhoun to i.l., de Geus claimed

The Texas Rangers placed Willie Calhoun on the 10 day injured list with a broken forearm, the team announced before today’s game. Replacing Calhoun on the active roster is Jason Martin, who was recalled from AAA Round Rock. It was announced last night that Calhoun, who had left yesterday’s game...
MLBarizonasports.com

D-backs activate new pitcher Brett de Geus; option Corbin Martin

The Arizona Diamondbacks made two roster moves on Saturday by activating pitcher Brett de Geus and optioning pitcher Corbin Martin to Triple-A Reno. De Geus was claimed by the D-backs after being designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on Wednesday. He has appeared in 19 games this season posting...
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Cardinals notebook Pitching makeover continues as Cards strike for waiver claim

DENVER — The extra sprints happened if he allowed an 0-2 base hit or — gasp — home run on a pitch that he should have plunged out of the strike zone and into the dirt, but even that reinforced a lesson Justin Miller learned from his father. Inspired by the pitchers he admired, such as Nolan Ryan, and how he aimed to pitch as a farmhand in the Phillies’ system, Robert Todd Miller encouraged his son to trust strikes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy