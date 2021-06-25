Cancel
Fore! Tiger Golf Drives Hard At State Tournament

By Jim Shiley
gpkmedia.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were four Tigers who earned qualification to the Golf State Championship Tournament. With two competing in the boys’ division, and two in the girls’ division, individual entry, the Los Altos Golf Course in Albuquerque, who played host, saw Joaquin Guaderrama, Hannah Hawkins, Ezra Talavera and Logan Woods on the links competing as state championship qualifiers. Team coaches Rick Artman and Kim Artman took the team up a day ahead to be rested and ready for the 8:00 a.m. tee time. Still, they were battling the heat as well as the difficulty of the holes in the 100-degree late June weather.

