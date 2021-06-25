What curator Emily Zimmerman wants to do this summer

For this special summer “We Love Local” section, we asked an array of notable locals what they are looking forward to getting out and going/seeing/doing. Curator and educator extraordinaire, Emily Zimmerman is Director of the Jacob Lawrence Gallery at UW, where she’s done much to advance racial and gender equity through the lens of art. Through new and expanded commissions at the Jake, including the Jacob Lawrence Residency which invests in Black artists from around the country, Emily has raised the bar on what art institutions can accomplish to advance the wider culture. Founder of MONDAY, a biannual arts journal, and a regular contributor to BOMB and Contemporary Performance magazines, Emily has tirelessly supported the critical yet oft-overlooked craft of arts writing. Keep an eye out for Emily’s upcoming summer projects at the Jake, including the Lux Aeterna exhibit produced in partnership with Northwest Film Forum.