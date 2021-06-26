Cancel
The Bold And The Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers And Recap Friday, June 25: Thomas Afraid Of Justin – Quinn Can’t Forget Carter

By Connie Kuykendall
celebratingthesoaps.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Bold and The Beautiful (B&B) spoilers and recap for Friday, June 25, 2021, reveals in Los Angeles opens in the prison yard where another inmate sets his sights on Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton). Bill warns his son to stay strong and have eyes in the back of his head. They’re high-profile targets. Bill doggedly believes that Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) will get them out, but is angry that it hasn’t happened sooner. Liam says Justin implied that things aren’t looking good for Liam. Bill gets suspicious of a distracted, unfocused Justin.

