Fed's Kashkari: Expecting some of very high inflation readings to return to normal

By Eren Sengezer
FXStreet.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US economy is at the beginning of a very strong recovery, Minneapolis Federal Reserve President Neel Kashkari said on Friday, as reported by Reuters. "We are still in a deep hole." "Expecting to see some of the very high inflation readings to return back down to normal." "I believe...

www.fxstreet.com
